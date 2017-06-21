/ Front page / News

CHILDREN of Immaculate Conception College in Solevu, Bua sang praises and hymns yesterday to celebrate the opening of two duplex teachers' quarters at the school.

The people of Nawaido headed traditional ceremonies to mark the opening of the two facilities which would benefit teachers.

While opening the quarters, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama assured the people of Solevu that another two new quarters had been earmarked for the school, adding the event was a show of Government's commitment to providing education for all.

School principal Kenesi Volavola said they had requested the Minister for Education Doctor Mahendra Reddy during an earlier visit for extra quarters to accommodate the 34 teachers at the college. She added there was a need for teachers' quarters in the school.

"Both quarters, funded by the Ministry of Education and the Assets Monitoring Unit cost about $73,000," she said.

Meanwhile, mother of six from Nawaido, Kusitina Iosefo said the quarters were long overdue, adding it was a blessing for teachers to have good houses.

Ms Iosefo said when teachers were satisfied with things like living quarters, they would then carry out their duties to their fullest ability.