PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua

+ Enlarge this image PM Voreqe Bainimarama, third from left, MSAF chief executive officer, left, John Tunidau and other staff members inside the MSAF office. Picure: LUKE RAWALAI

THE establishment of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji office in Bua is part of the country's intention and commitment at the World Ocean Conference in New York.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while opening the office at Nabouwalu yesterday.

Mr Bainimarama assured the vanua of Cakaunitabua that Government would stay committed in protecting the qoliqoli.

He said the facility would ensure that waters and vessels in the area were properly monitored and that safety at sea was prioritised at all times.

He said Government would also protect its waters as developments within borders needed to be monitored.

"The new office will boost maritime travel and ensuring that sustainable ocean practices are implemented at all times," he said.

"Fiji is an archipelagic state with more than 300 islands with a maritime boundary of 1.3 million square kilometres that rely heavily on shipping and trade facilitation and socioeconomic development.

"Vanua Levu in particular is surrounded by seas and it is encouraging to witness that MSAF is effectively promoting Government's vision in serving the people of Fiji by taking its services to its stakeholders and to members of the public."

MSAF's chief executive officer John Tunidau said the $120,000 worth office was part of the authority's intent to cascade its services to the grassroots community.

Mr Tunidau said with the intent they had opened offices in the West and Central Division, adding they were moving their focus to the North.

He said they were expecting to open another office in Taveuni soon.