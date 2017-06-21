Fiji Time: 7:31 PM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, June 21, 2017

THE establishment of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji office in Bua is part of the country's intention and commitment at the World Ocean Conference in New York.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama made the comment while opening the office at Nabouwalu yesterday.

Mr Bainimarama assured the vanua of Cakaunitabua that Government would stay committed in protecting the qoliqoli.

He said the facility would ensure that waters and vessels in the area were properly monitored and that safety at sea was prioritised at all times.

He said Government would also protect its waters as developments within borders needed to be monitored.

"The new office will boost maritime travel and ensuring that sustainable ocean practices are implemented at all times," he said.

"Fiji is an archipelagic state with more than 300 islands with a maritime boundary of 1.3 million square kilometres that rely heavily on shipping and trade facilitation and socioeconomic development.

"Vanua Levu in particular is surrounded by seas and it is encouraging to witness that MSAF is effectively promoting Government's vision in serving the people of Fiji by taking its services to its stakeholders and to members of the public."

MSAF's chief executive officer John Tunidau said the $120,000 worth office was part of the authority's intent to cascade its services to the grassroots community.

Mr Tunidau said with the intent they had opened offices in the West and Central Division, adding they were moving their focus to the North.

He said they were expecting to open another office in Taveuni soon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 55.255252.2552
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.44010.4281
NZD 0.68400.6510
AUD 0.65010.6251
USD 0.49220.4752

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Under scrutiny
  2. EMS fear
  3. Battle ready
  4. Botia not in camp
  5. Duplex teachers' quarters
  6. SODELPA's sugar plan
  7. PM assures vanua as he opens MSAF office in Bua
  8. Uru joins Rebels
  9. Tanks distributed after families' tale of woes
  10. Grower support for Bill

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)