POLITICAL parties have expressed concern over the Fijian Elections Office's engagement of a foreign company to provide software for their electoral management service (EMS).

The Pakistani company — National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) — beat five other companies for the contract to provide a New Zealand Government-funded EMS.

The software has since been delivered, however, NADRA has been the subject of local social media scrutiny for past alleged underhand dealings.

There were reports in 2014 and 2016 that NADRA officials in Pakistan had allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for producing fake identification cards, some of which were produced for suspected terrorists.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka said the selection of NADRA begged the question whether the Fijian Elections Office had tried to source local expertise for these tasks.

Mr Rabuka also questioned whether due diligence was carried out on NADRA itself, who was on the panel for the tender as well as confirmation that locals could not do the work.

He also asked what assurances the Electoral Commission had received about the allegations levelled against NADRA.

On Monday, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said a tender board headed by the FEO director operations Anasaeini Sanimoli as well as a Technical Evaluation Committee of five IT personnel was established to look at tenders.

"The two committees carried out a rigorous evaluation process as per the FEO finance policy before awarding the tender," he said.

"The FEO internal auditor as well as a rep from the New Zealand High Commission were observers in the process at various stages.

"The tender was awarded based on the assessment by the tender board and the evaluation committee.

"A terrorism financing search was also carried out and it was all clear."

When asked what aspects of the NADRA tender proved pivotal to the company winning the contract, Mr Saneem said they offered the "most competitive pricing".

Mr Saneem said the FEO did not discriminate against international bidders or against local bidders, adding there were various products, services and technical experts that may not necessarily exist in Fiji.

However, Mr Rabuka said they would raise the issue of privacy of Fijian voters and the security of information with the Fijian Elections Office.

Mr Rabuka said they would ask what reassurances and measures were in place to secure the confidentiality of voter information.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the most important criteria when awarding the tender should have been the security of data and not necessarily the most competitive offer.

"We are definitely disturbed that a company with a serious question mark over its credibility has been contracted by the Fijian Elections Office to handle sensitive electoral data," he said.

"There are reports of NADRA officials being arrested and charged by Pakistani authorities for accepting bribes to issue fake IDs and passports.

"A report by Pakistan's ISI in 2015 found NADRA officials including some of its top brass involved in helping terrorists get Pakistani IDs."

Mr Chaudhry said FLP was worried that secured data would be in the hands of such a company.

"Why were local companies or even Australian, New Zealand and Indian companies not considered for the contract when they are the ones funding the process?" he asked.

Fiji United Freedom Party leader Jagath Karunaratne said the most reasonable question to ask was why NADRA was picked because it did not specialise in providing solutions like the EMS.

"The elections management system seems to be nothing but a simple inventory and logistical management solution," he said.

"There is no doubt that there are many local companies and local skills available in abundance to develop such a simple logistical solution."

Mr Karunaratne said it was the duty and responsibility of a tender committee to ensure due diligence was carried out.

He said one would expect that a tender committee would come across such irregularities and allegations and take appropriate action.

The National Federation Party said it would comment on the issue at a later date.

Emails sent to the People's Democratic Party yesterday were unanswered when this edition went to press last night.