Cokanauto denies charges

+ Enlarge this image Jone Cokanauto. Picture: FT File

Update: 7:48PM THE leader of Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry, Jone Cokanauto today informed the High Court in Suva that he did not have sexual intercourse with any of the four woman complainants.

Mr Cokanauto also said that prayer sessions was conducted at his home in Suva and Taveuni but it was always done in groups of at least 7 to 10 people every day throughout the week.

He said that people attend the prayer group to be assisted in prayers if they are faced with issues such as sickness.

He denied the four complainants version on how he interpreted his sermon.

The complainants who are also part of his prayer group had stated in court that according to their leader�s message, a person can only be redeemed if they have sexual intercourse with Cokanauto.

Mr Cokanauto is charged with five counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged offences took place between 2005 and 2012.



