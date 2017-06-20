Wainunu celebrates new school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wainunu school children celebrate their new pre school. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 7:36PM CHILDREN, parents and people within the district of Wainunu rejoiced as they witnessed the opening of the Ratu Luke Infant School this evening.

Officiating at the opening of the new school Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told children at the Ratu Luke Memorial Primary and Secondary School that toddlers in their district do not have to go looking for preschools outside Wainunu.

Also present at the event Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said that parents in the district usually left the district with their children to find preschools. Ratu Orisi said the vanua of Wainunu were thankful to Government for considering building a preschool in their district.



