Newcomers in FNRL premier grade

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 7:33PM NEWCOMERS the USP Islanders and Army Bears Rugby League teams are making their mark in the 2017 Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) Suva-Nasinu Premier Grade competition.

Both teams joined the competition last year but currently tied up in second place alongside Makoi Bulldogs and Topline Warriors will 11 points.

All four second place teams have played seven games and won five apiece.

But the two new comers have continued to put on quite a show in the local competition.

Their performance has impacted the positional table standings.

USP coach and former Fiji Bati player Jone Wesele said their position on the table reflected the hard work and dedication of their players towards their training and preparation. 

"We have really worked hard to be here and we will continue working hard until we have achieved our team and individual goals," Wesele said.









