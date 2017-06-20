Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Osborne off to Japan

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 7:33PM FLYING Fijian and Otago Highlanders flyer Patrick Osborne will be moving to Japanese club Kubota Spears at the end of the Highlanders 2017 Investec Super Rugby season.

Osborne was influential in the Highlanders recent 23-22 victory over the touring British and Irish Lions in Dunedin, New Zealand, last week.

He had a stint with the Japanese club late last year, where he scored six tries in five games.

"I am going to Japan after the Highlanders season and carry on my rugby there," Osborne said.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)