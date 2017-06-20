Osborne off to Japan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Patrick Osborne. Picture: FT File.

Update: 7:33PM FLYING Fijian and Otago Highlanders flyer Patrick Osborne will be moving to Japanese club Kubota Spears at the end of the Highlanders 2017 Investec Super Rugby season.

Osborne was influential in the Highlanders recent 23-22 victory over the touring British and Irish Lions in Dunedin, New Zealand, last week.

He had a stint with the Japanese club late last year, where he scored six tries in five games.

"I am going to Japan after the Highlanders season and carry on my rugby there," Osborne said.



