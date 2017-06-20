Sudhakar at ACP assembly

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ashneel Sudhakar and Permanent Representative to the European Union, Ambassador Deo Saran at the 46th Session of the ACP Parliamentary Assembly in Malta. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:56PM MEMBERS at the 46th Session of the ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific) Parliamentary Assembly deliberated on the amendments to the draft reports on the Financing of Political Parties in ACP and European Union (EU) countries.

The meeting which is underway in St Julian's, Malta began on Wednesday June 14, 2017.

Fiji is being represented by Ashneel Sudhakar and supported by Permanent Representative to the European Union, Ambassador Deo Saran.

Mr Sudhakar chaired the Committee on Political Affairs the first of three standing committees, which met ahead of the full ACP Parliamentary Assembly followed by the meeting of ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly.

On behalf of the Committee, Mr Sudhakar conveyed their deepest sympathy to the people of Vanuatu following the effects of cyclone Donna in May this year.

The committee on Political Affairs dealt with several relevant issues of political nature from the ACP perspective.

The Joint Parliamentary Assembly sessions end tomorrow Wednesday June 21, 2017.



