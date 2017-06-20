Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sudhakar at ACP assembly

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:56PM MEMBERS at the 46th Session of the ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific) Parliamentary Assembly deliberated on the amendments to the draft reports on the Financing of Political Parties in ACP and European Union (EU) countries.

The meeting which is underway in St Julian's, Malta began on Wednesday June 14, 2017. 

Fiji is being represented by Ashneel Sudhakar and supported by Permanent Representative to the European Union, Ambassador Deo Saran.

Mr Sudhakar chaired the Committee on Political Affairs the first of three standing committees, which met ahead of the full ACP Parliamentary Assembly followed by the meeting of ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly. 

 On behalf of the Committee, Mr Sudhakar conveyed their deepest sympathy to the people of Vanuatu following the effects of cyclone Donna in May this year.

The committee on Political Affairs dealt with several relevant issues of political nature from the ACP perspective.  

 The Joint Parliamentary Assembly sessions end tomorrow Wednesday June 21, 2017.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)