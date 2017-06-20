Colombian national found guilty

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:47PM A Man charged for importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine into the country has been found not guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Colombian national, Aiden Alec Hurtado is currently standing trial before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial.

Justice Rajasinghe will deliver his judgement tomorrow.



