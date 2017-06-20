Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Colombian national found guilty

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:47PM A Man charged for importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine into the country has been found not guilty by three assessors at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Colombian national, Aiden Alec Hurtado is currently standing trial before High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial.

Justice Rajasinghe will deliver his judgement tomorrow.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)