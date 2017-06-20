Young women anticipate the Budget

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:44PM YOUNG people working in the gender movement are anticipating the release of the national budget on June 29 and are better placed to critique it when it is released.

This follows the start of an initiative to train young gender activists to analyse how �Gender Responsive Budget a budget is.

The initiative began with a three day capacity building workshop which ended last week and which featured several productions which document the priority concerns of young women.

A statement from the Fiji Womens Rights Movement and FemLink Pacific who organised and hosted the workshop, the young women who participated said there was need for more initiatives which educate people on the budget.

�As a gender leader in the eastern division and maritime islands, what I�ve learnt from this workshop I�ll take back to my grassroot level communities and give this information to them,� said Helynah Netani of Rainbow Pride Fiji.

�I�ll explain that we are also included in this national budget process and making your point in the issues - that you are important.�

Bonita Qio who is from an organisation called the Pacific Rainbows Advocacy Network (PRAN) said young women would take the lead to create spaces and to project their voice at the national and regional levels.

Mamta Chand of the FWRM who looks after the Fiji Young Womens Forum said the goal of the event was to train young women to analyse governments� commitments to gender equality and human rights in terms of the way the national budget process works.

The FYWF�s �Gender Responsive Budget Capacity Enhancing Workshop� was funded by the United Kingdom's Magna Carta Fund (MCF) for Human Rights and Democracy. The Magna Carta Funding for Human Rights and Democracy (MCF) is the Foreign & Commonwealth Office�s dedicated strategic fund supporting global human rights and democracy work.



