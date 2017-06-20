Racism report delivered

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:20PM A REPORT on Fiji�s legal and institutional framework to combat racism was delivered today by the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance, Mutuma Ruteere.

Mr Ruteere who thanked the Fijian Government in accepting his request to visit Fiji delivered his report on his visit to Fiji from December 7 -12, 2016 at the 35th session of the Human Rights Council today.

He also highlighted different policies and initiatives undertaken by the Fijian Government, against racism and xenophobia.

In response to the report by Mr Ruteere, Fiji�s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Nazhat Shameem Khan said the visit of the Special Rapporteur allowed for an objective assessment of standards after the Fijian Government had set in place strong measures to remove racism from government institutions and social policies.

She reiterated Fiji�s belief in inclusivity and unity and thanked the Special Rapporteur his constructive report.



