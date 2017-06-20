Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yasi travel delays during repair

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:15PM RESIDENTS of Yasi road in Delainavesi are expected to have delays in travelling because of a land slip in the area.

The slip first occurred in March and was caused by ongoing wet weather and resulted in a partial road closure. 

Fulton Hogan Highways (FHH) is currently working on the slipped section of Yasi Road to re-establish access for its residents upon completion.

FHH Project Engineer, Richa Vandhana said the additional slips caused by heavy downpours and a burst water pipe occurred in the midst of remediation work and resulted in a full closure of the road.

"Although a section of the Yasi loop road has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles, residents still have had access to Delainavesi Road without having to go past the slipped area," Ms Vandhana said.

She has reassured the residents that while there may be delays in travelling time for those affected, FHH will continue its work to reinstate the slip as soon as possible and ensure safe and reliable access for residents to and from their homes.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to improve road access across the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions and has been instructed for the reinstatement work.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)