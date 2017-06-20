Yasi travel delays during repair

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Repair works at Yasi Road on Delaivesi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:15PM RESIDENTS of Yasi road in Delainavesi are expected to have delays in travelling because of a land slip in the area.

The slip first occurred in March and was caused by ongoing wet weather and resulted in a partial road closure.

Fulton Hogan Highways (FHH) is currently working on the slipped section of Yasi Road to re-establish access for its residents upon completion.

FHH Project Engineer, Richa Vandhana said the additional slips caused by heavy downpours and a burst water pipe occurred in the midst of remediation work and resulted in a full closure of the road.

"Although a section of the Yasi loop road has been closed to pedestrians and vehicles, residents still have had access to Delainavesi Road without having to go past the slipped area," Ms Vandhana said.

She has reassured the residents that while there may be delays in travelling time for those affected, FHH will continue its work to reinstate the slip as soon as possible and ensure safe and reliable access for residents to and from their homes.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to improve road access across the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions and has been instructed for the reinstatement work.