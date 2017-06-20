2017 Olympic day run

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FASANOC Sports Development Manager Lyndall Fisher, CEO Lorraine Mar with McDonalds Fiji Marketing Manager Verenaisi Wong and FASANOC STOP Co-ordinator Jeegar Bhavsar. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:14PM Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) and McDonalds sealed a deal today for the financing of next week's Olympic Day Run.

The $6000 deal will enable the organising of the fun run which takes place on Friday June 30, National Sports Day.

Chief executive officer Lorraine Mar acknowledge McDonald for coming on board and partnering with FASANOC in an event which engages the community and promotes the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect.

"McDonalds will participate in promoting the Olympic fun day run which is estimated to have 1000 participants in both Suva and Nadi area," Mar said.

She said that this year they?ve joined hands with Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate National sports and wellness day.

"It?s all about physical activity and encouraging our people to come out and join this movement for their own benefit."

"The theme is learn, move and discover and we have encouraged families and supporters to take part in the fun activities."

"Participants will discover and experience a wide range of sports in a fun and participatory way, which will not only increase sporting membership but help towards promoting physical activity for healthy living,? she said.