Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2017 Olympic day run

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:14PM Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) and McDonalds sealed a deal today for the financing of next week's Olympic Day Run.

The $6000 deal will enable the organising of the fun run which takes place on Friday June 30, National Sports Day.

Chief executive officer Lorraine Mar acknowledge McDonald for coming on board and partnering with FASANOC in an event which engages the community and promotes the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect.

"McDonalds will participate in promoting the Olympic fun day run which is estimated to have 1000 participants in both Suva and Nadi area," Mar said.

She said that this year they?ve joined hands with Ministry of Youth and Sports to collaborate National sports and wellness day.

"It?s all about physical activity and encouraging our people to come out and join this movement for their own benefit."

"The theme is learn, move and discover and we have encouraged families and supporters to take part in the fun activities."

"Participants will discover and experience a wide range of sports in a fun and participatory way, which will not only increase sporting membership but help towards promoting physical activity for healthy living,? she said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)