Total promotion winners rewarded

Update: 6:11PM THREE people will get free fuel to last them the year after they won a competition today.

Run by Total (Fiji) Ltd, they are part of 24 winners of the company's �Fill and Win� promotion.

The three are were part of a group of 11 winners who received their prizes today, including five who received 104 cinema vouchers and another three who received $2000 shopping vouchers.

Total Fiji managing director Martin McCarthy said he was very happy with the response to the �Fill and Win� promotion.

"We found actually that we�ve had so much interest in this promotion that we probably have to do something like this again," he said.

He said a lot of people think that for promotions like this we need big prizes.

"But in fact a lot more people have participated in this promotion then in the big prize promotions we�ve run before," Mr McCarthy said.

The Total (Fiji) management said the other 13 prize winners will be announced soon.