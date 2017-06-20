Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Total promotion winners rewarded

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:11PM THREE people will get free fuel to last them the year after they won a competition today.

Run by Total (Fiji) Ltd, they are part of 24 winners of the company's �Fill and Win� promotion.

The three are were part of a group of 11 winners who received their prizes today, including five who received 104 cinema vouchers and another three who received $2000 shopping vouchers.

Total Fiji managing director Martin McCarthy said he was very happy with the response to the �Fill and Win� promotion. 

"We found actually that we�ve had so much interest in this promotion that we probably have to do something like this again," he said. 

He said a lot of people think that for promotions like this we need big prizes.

"But in fact a lot more people have participated in this promotion then in the big prize promotions we�ve run before," Mr McCarthy said.

The Total (Fiji) management said the other 13 prize winners will be announced soon.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)