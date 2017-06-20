Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Convergence of stakeholders

MONIKA SINGH
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:07PM FORUMS such as the Pacific Update are important for the region in the sense that they provide the opportunity for a convergence of stakeholders to support policy making and implementation, through the provision of information and advice that is grounded in research and analysis, and through the scrutiny of policy on issues of importance to our region, says PIFS secretary-general Dame Meg Taylor.

Dame Taylor made the statement at the opening of the 2017 Pacific Update Conference at the Japan-Pacific ICT Centre at the University of the South Pacific this morning.

The two-day conference with the theme promoting blue green economy, enhancing connectivity; accessible employment started this morning with sessions on climate change, labour issues and sustainable tourism.

Dame Taylor said at a time where the challenges that people faced in the Pacific were increasingly existential in nature, the policy responses needed to be informed by evidence and rigorous analysis. 

She said as such, the link between the policy and research communities needed to be stronger than it has ever been.

"The themes of this conference: Promoting Blue Green Economy; Enhancing Connectivity; Accessible Employment reflect the major regional policy issues as well as the theme of the Forum Leaders Meeting this year in Samoa.Those who may have heard Prime Minister Tuilaepa' speech at the UN Oceans Conference last week may be familiar with the concept of the 'Blue Pacific'

"In short, the Blue Pacific seeks to re-capture the collective potential of our shared stewardship of the Pacific Ocean, based on an explicit recognition of our shared "ocean identity", "ocean geography", and "ocean resources". It aims to strengthen collective action as one 'Blue Pacific Continent' by putting 'The Blue Pacific' at the centre of policy making and collective action for advancing the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders� Vision for our region," she said.








