Magodro water woes addressed

+ Enlarge this image A villager of Nasivikoso, Magodro in Ba, enjoys new water supply. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:05PM FETCHING water from the creek in the evenings to consume in the morning will now be a thing of the past for the women of Nasivikoso, Magodro in Ba.

This was after the commissioning of their $218,646 Rural Water Project last week.

The five hundred villagers will now have access to piped drinking water, especially the preparation of meals and other daily chores.

The project which was outsourced by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) to Taviraki Building and Civil Works Limited, took seventeen weeks to complete the construction of a new dam, a new 45,460 litre ferro-cement tank, the laying of new mains, and the installation of three air valves, as well as one-hundred-twenty standpipes and showers.

WAF Chief Executive Officer, Opetaia Ravai said the outsourcing model that the Authority is now implementing empowers the community by paying the water committee for the village support required to undertake the works.