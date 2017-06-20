Fake Urdu teacher sent to jail

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:04PM RETIRED teacher Ekbal Hussein was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Hussein was convicted of fraudulently uttering a forged document namely a certificate of Diploma in Islamiyat of Madresa Nur-Ul-Islam Institute with the Fiji Public Service application form to the Ministry of Education on November 11, 2006.

The court heard on the same day, he gave information which he knew were false, namely professional qualifications in Diploma in Urdu and Islamiyat with the Fiji Public Service application form to the permanent secretary intending to cause the permanent secretary to approve the application.

From the forged certificate he was employed as a teacher with the Ministry of Education.

In handing down sentence Magistrate Waleen George said though Hussein is a first offender, his actions involved in a well calculated and pre-meditated deception and dishonesty to defraud the Ministry of Education.

�You planned your actions well and this was not detected by the Ministry until six years later,� Magistrate George said.

��.I see no compelling reasons to suspend you sentence,� she said.

Magistrate George said the sentence should be a lesson for those who have the intention to defraud the State in future.