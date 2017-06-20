Seaqaqa farmers discuss Bill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the standing committee on Economic affairs during the third round of Bill consultation with farmers at Solove Primary School. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

Update: 6:03PM A TOTAL of 20 sugarcane farmers from around Solove area in Seaqaqa were present at the third round of Bill consultation with the Parliament member of the standing committee on Economic Affairs.

Chairperson of the committee Lorna Eden said farmers are thankful to the Government for all the support.

"The farmers looks happy, judging on how they supported everything that was in the Bill and they seemed content with all the support that were given to them by Government and this shows that the Government is taking a real good care of them," she said.

The meeting was held at Solove Primary School in Seaqaqa.