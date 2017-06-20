Turkish envoys makes visit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ambassador ERGIN presented his credentials at the State House after inspecting a 25-member guard of honour mounted by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:02PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Turkey, Ahmet Ergin today presented his credentials to the acting President, Chief Justice Anthony Gates at the State House in Suva.

The handing over of his credentials was done after he inspected a 25-member guard of honour mounted by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Mr Ergin attained his Bachelor of Arts in 1992 at the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Economics, Administrative and Social Science from Bilkent University in Ankara.

He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1992 and served in the Turkish Consulates-General in Essen, Kazan and Juba, and in the Turkish Embassies in Ashgabat, Sarajevo, Moscow and Juba.

The non-resident ambassador who is based in Wellington, New Zealand was most recently Head of Department for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Foreign Ministry between 2013 and 2016.