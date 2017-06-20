Fiji Time: 1:45 AM on Wednesday 21 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Turkish envoys makes visit

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 6:02PM THE non-resident Ambassador of Turkey, Ahmet Ergin today presented his credentials to the acting President, Chief Justice Anthony Gates at the State House in Suva.

The handing over of his credentials was done after he inspected a 25-member guard of honour mounted by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.   

Mr Ergin attained his Bachelor of Arts in 1992 at the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Economics, Administrative and Social Science from Bilkent University in Ankara. 

He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1992 and served in the Turkish Consulates-General in Essen, Kazan and Juba, and in the Turkish Embassies in Ashgabat, Sarajevo, Moscow and Juba. 

The  non-resident ambassador who is based in Wellington, New Zealand  was most recently Head of Department for Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Foreign Ministry between 2013 and 2016.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Murder accused appears in court
  5. Villagers: Ban unfair
  6. Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial
  7. $12m fast food investment
  8. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  9. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  10. Actions deplorable, says Sharma

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  4. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  5. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  6. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)