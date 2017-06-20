Fiji Rugby coaches forum

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:01PM VODAFONE Flying Fijians defence Coach Peter Ryan reminded coaches to always focus on the basic techniques especially in the tackle during the Fiji Rugby coach?s forum at Albert Park yesterday.

Ryan wanted to portray the importance of having the right structure and game plan so that the players can execute on the field.

"We need to focus on their tackle technique and it?s important to know the basic in terms of defence, lineouts, and scrummage and most important to tackle."

"First and foremost it also makes better contact which makes ball retention with few team with a good defence than you will get more good ball and you get to score more tries," Ryan said.