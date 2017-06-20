Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Burst main disrupts Labasa water

LUISA QIOLEVU
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 12:37PM A BURST main at Western Wreckers road has caused an interruption of water supply in some parts of Labasa.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted this morning until 1pm.

The areas affected include whole of Western Wreckers road and Napoidi Settlement.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 2pm on the same day.









