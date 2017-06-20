Fiji committed to ECE

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:36PM FIJI'S commitment to early childhood education is evident in the increase in salaries and grants for teachers.

Deputy permanent secretary for Education Timoci Bure made the comments as he opened the first ever Sub-regional Workshop on ECE and Education Teacher Development in Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi this morning.

Bure said Fiji was committed to the improvement of facilities and in the hosting of important workshops to aid in the development of ECE teaching in the country and the region.

The workshop, which is underway at the Novotel Nadi, ends on Thursday.

The workshop is being facilitated by UNESCO in partnership with the University of the South Pacific and Ministry of Education with funding from the Malaysian Government.



