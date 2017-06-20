Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji committed to ECE

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Update: 12:36PM FIJI'S commitment to early childhood education is evident in the increase in salaries and grants for teachers.

Deputy permanent secretary for Education Timoci Bure made the comments as he opened the first ever Sub-regional Workshop on ECE and Education Teacher Development in Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi this morning.

Bure said Fiji was committed to the improvement of facilities and in the hosting of important workshops to aid in the development of ECE teaching in the country and the region.

The workshop, which is underway at the Novotel Nadi, ends on Thursday.

The workshop is being facilitated by UNESCO in partnership with the University of the South Pacific and Ministry of Education with funding from the Malaysian Government.









Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)