$12m fast food investment

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Hibiscus contestants Miss The Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon, front, and Miss Dove Alisi Vucago take selfies with the crew of Burger King landside restaurant during their tour of the western division. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:35PM BURGER King has invested close to $12 million in the Fijian economy just within 18 months since it began operations in Fiji.

A release by the Motibhai Group of Companies confirmed this saying Burger King has also provided employment opportunities for 90 people with the number expected to grow as the international franchise opens more outlets across the country in coming months and years.

Meanwhile the world‐renowned quick service restaurant is all set to open its third outlet in the country.

The new outlet which is earmarked for official opening tomorrow - Wednesday, June 21 and will be known as the ?landside? restaurant and will be accessible to all customers who visit the airport.



