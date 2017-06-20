Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

New fire extinguishing equipment

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

FIREBALL Fiji is confident that the fireballs it would provide to the National Fire Authority will ensure that fires are effectively stopped as compared with automatic fire systems.

Fireballs are a revolutionary fire extinguishing equipment that activates within three seconds of contact with fire.

Fireball Fiji executive chairman Grahame Southwick said the fireballs would soon be officially handed over to NFA for use.

"Comparing them (fireballs) to automatic fire systems, fire extinguishers only work when there is somebody there and automatic fire systems including sprinklers and fire alarms costs hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said.

"Sprinklers are the worst thing to set up if you had an electrical fire or an oil fire going on.

"Fireballs can extinguish all kinds of fire, including oil and electrical fires."

Mr Southwick said one simply had to throw the fireball into a burning building and within three seconds, the fireball releases fire-suppressing chemicals that extinguish the fire.

He said the fireballs cost $230 each and it could be used by anyone as it does not require training.

"If anyone can throw a ball, you can use this product," he said.

He said there were no environmental risks or hazards when using the fireballs.

"We will be handing over those balls to the fire department for their use," he said.

Mr Southwick said they were currently awaiting official approval from NFA before handing them 12 fireballs to test its use.

He said they had just begun introducing the fireballs to Pacific Island countries as they had already been established in Australia and New Zealand.








