Court bails accused who allegedly bribed officers

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A WOMAN who allegedly bribed two officers from the Labour Ministry during an inspection was released on a $10,000 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court last Friday.

Anita Ranjini Mala, the proprietor of Celcius Fire Protection and Pest Control, was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) with two counts of bribery.

The alleged offences took place between November last year and February this year.

The accused is alleged to have offered an advantage of $500 to $800 to an inspector from the Labour Ministry.

She is also alleged to have offered another advantage of $500 to a technical officer also from the department.

FICAC lawyer Laite Bokini-Ratu served the first phase disclosures in court and also did not object to bail for the accused.

Ms Mala was told to get two sureties before she was released. She was also ordered to surrender her travel documents and a travel ban imposed her.

The matter has been adjourned to September 4 for plea to be taken.








