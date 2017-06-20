Farmer battles water crisis

/ Front page / News

WATER problems continue to be a major issue for many farmers in the Northern Division.

One of them is vegetable farmer Dhruv Deo of Naduna in Labasa who is seeking help from the Government to have a borehole on his farm.

Mr Deo, 65, who owns a nine-acre piece of land, said there was a need for a borehole on his farm in preparation for the dry weather.

"I need a borehole so it can be easy for me to water my farm during the dry season," he said.

He said the dry spell last year damaged most of his crops and vegetables.

"I am using tap water and it's a hassle for me because I have grown old and I can't handle the long walk from home to my farm just getting water," he said.

"I lost a lot of money during the last dry spell as most of my vegetables got damaged, the fertiliser went to waste and all my energy and time put into planting those vegetables was also gone to waste."

Mr Deo said he needed a borehole to help save his farm before the dry season starts.

"I am not going to let the next dry spell damage my farm and this borehole will not be for my own farm but I will also be able to help my neighbours who face similar problems," he said.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said farmers who needed such assistance should visit their office.

"They should come and see me or the North divisional planning officer Alipate Bolalevu if they need anything," he said.

He said farmers could see him, Mr Bolalevu or the provincial administrator Macuata "so that we can address these issues".