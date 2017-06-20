Club embarks on project

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tirimale. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

IN an effort to provide change and developments for their community, the Siberia Musical Youth Club of Siberia Branch Rd in Labasa has plans to build a bus shelter.

The project is a way for youth members to give back to their communities.

Youth club adviser Tirimale said they did a few projects earlier and there were more projects still to be done.

"We have a wide range of projects in mind and we are still working on few fundraisers and one is a volleyball tournament held every Sunday so we can finish off with our projects," he said.

Mr Tirimale said the idea was to develop the small community.

"We want to build a bus shelter so that everyone from this small community will be able to find shelter during the rainy weather and from the sun," he said.

"We not only try to provide for the community what it needs but at the same time we are teaching our young members the importance of working together."

Mr Tirimale said the group also wanted to get more musical equipment.

"Our club is a musical club and we will try and get more musical instruments since we attend religious functions where we play religious music as well.

"We have distributed water tanks to families in our area and we will continue to serve our community by helping with its developments and we also plan to have a farm for the youths to work on," he said.