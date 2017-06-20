Fiji Time: 5:16 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Radio host cleared of rape

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A RADIO announcer, who was charged with the rape of his female neighbour is a happy and relieved man after he was acquitted by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Jai Prasad appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera.

In an interview outside the courtroom yesterday, Mr Prasad described the past two years as stressful.

"Now my stress has been relieved," he said.

"The tension that I was going through for the past two years is now all over and I'm happy that I won my case."

Mr Prasad said he knew from the first day that he was innocent.

"Some people tried to defame me and spoil my name but I stood still and was strong. I knew, I was going to win and want to thank everyone who supported me.

"My job is secure. My company is ready and waiting for me so from tomorrow (today) I will start again."

In his judgment, Justice Perera said he noted the complainant was evasive when she answered certain questions during cross examination.

Justice Perera said the complainant took time to answer certain questions.

"I cannot accept the complainant's evidence that she thought the accused was joking when he told her to go to his bedroom even after the aforementioned events as probable and reliable," he said.

"All in all, I find that the prosecution has failed to prove the offence the accused is charged with beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, I agree with the unanimous opinion of the assessors and find the accused not guilty of rape."

Mr Prasad was represented by Suva lawyer, Jitendra Reddy.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)