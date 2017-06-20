Radio host cleared of rape

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A jubilant Jai Prasad with wife Anjani Maharaj after he was acquitted by the High Court in Suva yesterday for rape. Picture: RAMA

A RADIO announcer, who was charged with the rape of his female neighbour is a happy and relieved man after he was acquitted by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Jai Prasad appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera.

In an interview outside the courtroom yesterday, Mr Prasad described the past two years as stressful.

"Now my stress has been relieved," he said.

"The tension that I was going through for the past two years is now all over and I'm happy that I won my case."

Mr Prasad said he knew from the first day that he was innocent.

"Some people tried to defame me and spoil my name but I stood still and was strong. I knew, I was going to win and want to thank everyone who supported me.

"My job is secure. My company is ready and waiting for me so from tomorrow (today) I will start again."

In his judgment, Justice Perera said he noted the complainant was evasive when she answered certain questions during cross examination.

Justice Perera said the complainant took time to answer certain questions.

"I cannot accept the complainant's evidence that she thought the accused was joking when he told her to go to his bedroom even after the aforementioned events as probable and reliable," he said.

"All in all, I find that the prosecution has failed to prove the offence the accused is charged with beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, I agree with the unanimous opinion of the assessors and find the accused not guilty of rape."

Mr Prasad was represented by Suva lawyer, Jitendra Reddy.