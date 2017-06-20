Court acquits man of robbery

/ Front page / News

A MAN who was initially charged with two counts of aggravated robbery amounting to more than $23,000 walked out of the High Court in Suva a free man after he was acquitted of both counts by Justice Salesi Temo.

Eparama Nagalu, who is also a serving inmate, was found not guilty of both counts by Justice Temo last Monday.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said the identification evidence and the circumstantial evidence provided by the prosecution were not strong enough to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Nagalu was guilty as charged.

"There is a reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offences," Justice Temo said.

"Given the above, I accept the three assessors' unanimous opinion and I find the accused not guilty as charged on both counts.

"The prosecution needs to tighten up on their identification evidence. I find the accused not guilty as charged on both counts and I acquit him accordingly on both counts."