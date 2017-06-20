Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial

/ Front page / News

A lecturer in biblical studies at the Pacific Regional Seminary told the High Court in Suva yesterday that the biblical story of the Samaritan woman does not involve any sexual elements as claimed by Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader Jone Cokanauto in his sermon.

Reverend Doctor Donal McAlraith was the last prosecution witness to take the stand as the trial went into its second week before Justice Salesi Temo.

Rev Dr McAlraith has been teaching on the scripture for the past 28 years.

In his evidence before Justice Temo, he said the story of the Samaritan woman in the Bible involved conversations between Jesus and the Samaritan woman about the living water.

He said the water in this context could be interpreted as the Holy Spirit or the water from the well during their conversation.

Rev Dr McAlraith, however, said he had never encountered any event where the interpretation of the story involved some sexual element by saying the living water referred to semen.

He said the story of the Samaritan Woman could be found in John chapter 4.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, is standing trial before Justice Temo.

The trial continues today.