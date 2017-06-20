Fiji Time: 5:16 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Bible teacher testifies in Cokanauto trial

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A lecturer in biblical studies at the Pacific Regional Seminary told the High Court in Suva yesterday that the biblical story of the Samaritan woman does not involve any sexual elements as claimed by Jezreel Lion of Judah ministry leader Jone Cokanauto in his sermon.

Reverend Doctor Donal McAlraith was the last prosecution witness to take the stand as the trial went into its second week before Justice Salesi Temo.

Rev Dr McAlraith has been teaching on the scripture for the past 28 years.

In his evidence before Justice Temo, he said the story of the Samaritan woman in the Bible involved conversations between Jesus and the Samaritan woman about the living water.

He said the water in this context could be interpreted as the Holy Spirit or the water from the well during their conversation.

Rev Dr McAlraith, however, said he had never encountered any event where the interpretation of the story involved some sexual element by saying the living water referred to semen.

He said the story of the Samaritan Woman could be found in John chapter 4.

Mr Cokanauto, who is charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault, is standing trial before Justice Temo.

The trial continues today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)