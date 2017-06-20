Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Surgeons to give free medical treatment

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

PATIENTS with cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours are being urged to take advantage of the visit by a medical team from Interplast Australia and New Zealand next month.

The team will provide free treatment, thanks to funding by Rotary Global Grants through Rotary Club of Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand.

In a statement released by Interplast yesterday, people with the stated conditions are being asked to contact the surgical unit at the Lautoka Hospital for an appointment.

The team will be led by Dr Craig MacKinnon and will include two surgeons, two anaesthetists and two nurses.

The Interplast medical team will conduct a consultation clinic on July 2 at 8.30am in the outpatient's clinic at the Lautoka Hospital.

Plastic and reconstructive surgery will be performed at Lautoka Hospital from July 3 to 7.

To make an appointment to see the Interplast team in Lautoka, patients are asked to contact the Surgical Unit at Lautoka Hospital on 666 0399.

Interplast medical teams, funded by the Australian Government and Rotary Clubs in Australia and New Zealand, have been visiting Fiji since 1983 to provide free surgical intervention programs.








