Five acts to be eliminated

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

FIVE contestants will be eliminated from the Kaila! Star Search competition first round of finals which starts this Thursday.

This was revealed by competition co-ordinator, Savuto Vakadewavosa who said the results of the first round would be published in The Fiji Times.

"Out of the 25 contestants, five will be eliminated but the results won't be announced on Thursday. If people want to know, then they have to read The Fiji Times this Saturday," he said.

According to Vakadewavosa, the contestants were ready to perform in the nation's biggest talent quest competition.

"Their preparations have been good so far. They look prepared and we really had a good rehearsal last Saturday. We had a mock rehearsal with them to see how they would present themselves and perform on stage," he said.

"This was to bring out the confidence in them and to hype them up for the event on Thursday. We have a rehearsal tomorrow (today), the last one before all systems go for the competition. We also had the judges come in on Saturday to see the rehearsals."

Vakadewavosa also thanked the support by Damodar Cinemas in providing the venue for the finals.

"The venue is well-equipped and prepared as well and we are grateful for Damodar's help and backing. We are urging the public to come out in numbers and support the future raw talents the country has to offer," he said.

The judges for the first round of the finals are Josephine Dass and Etu Tagivakatini.

The competition will be held in Village 6 cinemas with ticket prices at $3.50 each.








