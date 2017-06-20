Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Murder accused appears in court

Margaret Wise
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A 32-YEAR-OLD man appeared at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder of Sela Macanawai Degei last week.

Rizwan Ali of Sovi Bay will appear before Magistrate Tomasi Bainivalu again today as defence lawyer Iqbal Khan asked for a day to respond to submissions and the sworn affidavit of the investigating officer which was tendered in court.

Divisional prosecuting officer Western, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Prasad asked the accused be remanded in custody for 28 days and the case be transferred to the High Court.








