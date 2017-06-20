Actions deplorable, says Sharma

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Lautoka says a father of six children committed an abhorrent crime when he raped a neighbour who agreed to help with household chores while his wife was away.

Justice Sunil Sharma said the woman, who was also a tenant of the accused, was "doing a good deed" in assisting the man's children.

He handed Iliesa Ragigia, 54, an eight years and 10 months sentence and ordered a non-parole period of seven years.

"I consider the non-parole period to be appropriate in the rehabilitation of the accused which is just in the circumstances of this case," he said.

Justice Sharma said Ragigia's actions were deplorable and selfish and the court would be failing in its duty if a deterrent custodial sentence was not imposed.

The incident happened in July 2013.

Justice Sharma said although character references spoke highly of the accused as a hardworking, dedicated, honest and person of good character, he accepted an earlier Supreme Court decision that the personal circumstances and family background of an accused person "has little mitigatory value in cases of sexual nature".