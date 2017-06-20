Waiting for water tanks

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Where's the tank ... Kamrul Bi points to the empty water tank basement at their home in Yalava, Tabia, Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

RESIDENTS of a farming settlement who depend on partially dried wells for water have labelled the distribution of water tanks in a farming settlement as unfair.

Six out of 19 families of Yalava settlement in Tabia, Labasa, claim they did not receive any tanks, although listed to receive it on the first round of distribution.

The families are worried because they could run out of water supply as their wells were drying up fast.

Only 13 families received the tanks in the first round of distribution.

Kamrul Bi said government officials informed them to wait for the next distribution.

"They told us to wait and few times we called them, they came up with excuses and keep shifting the dates they will bring the water tanks," she said.

"We need a water tank closer to home as walking another few kilometres to fetch water has made life more difficult for us.

"I have four children attending school and my husband is a canefarmer and preparing breakfast in the morning is really difficult for us when there is not enough water supply."

Mrs Bi said the water tank was supposed to be distributed to them which was a project done by the community.

"We don't know why they have missed us out on this distribution," she said.

On the other hand, government officials confirmed these families already had water tanks and they did not need any new ones.

Provincial administrator Macuata Semi Kuru yesterday provided pictures of tanks beside the houses of these families, who complained.

"We only distribute water tanks to families who do not have water tanks and the ones that have water tanks will not be given any because that's not how we work," he said.

"The first opportunity goes out to those who do not have water tanks and really need them.

"These are the list of families we have identified that already have water tanks at their place and won't be receiving any water tanks from us."

When the crew from this newspaper visited the settlement, it saw only the base of these tanks standing idle beside the houses of the six families.

There were no tanks on the concrete tank base.

Mr Kuru said the families would still receive free water tanks from the Water Authority of Fiji.

Another resident Merahaban Bano said they had waited too long for the water tanks.

"We also want to benefit from the distribution of water tanks since we all have similar problems and experiences every day in terms of getting water," she said.