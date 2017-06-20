Miller urges canefarmers to increase cane supply

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Christopher . Picture: File

SUGARCANE farmers need to increase cane supply if they do not want a repeat of the weekend incident where Labasa mill stopped crushing because of insufficient cane supply.

Fiji Sugar Corporation's Labasa Mill manager Karia Christopher said the mill had to stop because the total tonnage of cane supplied in the weekend was less than 2000 tonnes.

"The mill needs at least 2000 tonnes of cane to operate because it is a big mill and it is expensive as well," he said.

"It's not cheap operating the mill and we need to crush cane at its maximum capacity because the benefits will come back to the farmers.

"So they need to increase their supply especially in the weekend because the mill needs at least 2000 tonnes in the yard for it to operate."

Mr Christopher said the mill operations were stopped on Sunday because farmers did not supply the 2000 tonnes.

"We need to get the message out to the farmers for them to keep up with the supply of cane because it will benefit them," he said.

"There is no shortage of cane and we want to clarify that.

"We have a lot of cane in the North, but the supply needs to increase from farmers."

On Sunday, truck drivers waiting outside the mill were told by FSC officials to return home because they had stopped mill operations.

The drivers complained about the decision describing it as an issue that could have been avoided.

But FSC clarified that insufficient supply forced them to stop operations and they had organised transportation for the drivers.