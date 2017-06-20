Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miller urges canefarmers to increase cane supply

Serafina Silatoga
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

SUGARCANE farmers need to increase cane supply if they do not want a repeat of the weekend incident where Labasa mill stopped crushing because of insufficient cane supply.

Fiji Sugar Corporation's Labasa Mill manager Karia Christopher said the mill had to stop because the total tonnage of cane supplied in the weekend was less than 2000 tonnes.

"The mill needs at least 2000 tonnes of cane to operate because it is a big mill and it is expensive as well," he said.

"It's not cheap operating the mill and we need to crush cane at its maximum capacity because the benefits will come back to the farmers.

"So they need to increase their supply especially in the weekend because the mill needs at least 2000 tonnes in the yard for it to operate."

Mr Christopher said the mill operations were stopped on Sunday because farmers did not supply the 2000 tonnes.

"We need to get the message out to the farmers for them to keep up with the supply of cane because it will benefit them," he said.

"There is no shortage of cane and we want to clarify that.

"We have a lot of cane in the North, but the supply needs to increase from farmers."

On Sunday, truck drivers waiting outside the mill were told by FSC officials to return home because they had stopped mill operations.

The drivers complained about the decision describing it as an issue that could have been avoided.

But FSC clarified that insufficient supply forced them to stop operations and they had organised transportation for the drivers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)