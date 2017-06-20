Fiji Time: 5:16 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector

Litia Cava
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

A DELEGATION from the State Government of Haryana in India is in the country to assist the Government in improving the agriculture sector.

The delegation led by Haryana's State Minister for Agriculture, Development & Panchayat, Mines & Geology, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Fisheries, Om Prakash Dhankar is in the country to hold further meetings and discussions on what can be done to boost the agriculture sector in Fiji.

Mr Dhankar said the team was in Fiji to hold discussions with the Minister for Agriculture on the best agriculture practices Fiji could learn from the Haryana State.

"The areas have been identified so now the experts from Fiji will be going to Haryana to discuss and see what best agriculture practices we can share with each other," he said.

Haryana State is famous for producing millions of wheat, paddy, mustard, sugar cane and other things.

It lies in the green bowl of North West India and has a 25 million population and it contributes four per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh acknowledged the team for its effort and assistance. He said the ministry looked forward to further collaboration following yesterday's meeting .

"We have discussed areas of cooperation that will exist between the State of Haryana and Fiji and we will be exploring some of those things," he said.








