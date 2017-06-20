Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

IT is a tale about the weather.

A friend of Beachcomber was doing some reading yesterday when he came across something in a sentence.

The sentence was describing the weather, basically the rain and the sun.

Beachcomber's friend was stunned when he read the part of the sentence which said, "...when the sun is hot".

He laughed, picked up the phone and called someone to ask what that part of the sentence meant.

The friend also asked the person on the other end "when is the sun cold".

The only thing he could hear was laughter from the other end.

Beachcomber's friend, however, quipped, "maybe the sun is cold at night, after it sets in Fiji".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)