FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

IT is a tale about the weather.

A friend of Beachcomber was doing some reading yesterday when he came across something in a sentence.

The sentence was describing the weather, basically the rain and the sun.

Beachcomber's friend was stunned when he read the part of the sentence which said, "...when the sun is hot".

He laughed, picked up the phone and called someone to ask what that part of the sentence meant.

The friend also asked the person on the other end "when is the sun cold".

The only thing he could hear was laughter from the other end.

Beachcomber's friend, however, quipped, "maybe the sun is cold at night, after it sets in Fiji".