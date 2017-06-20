Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

MoH: Rise in diabetic amputees

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

AMPUTATIONS in the country continue to increase year after year.

Statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services revealed there were 669 amputations for 2015 and 791 for last year.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the statistics showed the alarming consequences of diabetes among Fiji's population.

Ms Akbar said the increasing cases of non-communicable diseases were becoming a great burden to the country.

"Top of the list of the NCDs concerns is diabetes and its complications which is a major cause of death and disability in Fiji," she said.

"One of Fiji's key challenges is that many cases go undiagnosed, resulting in many people accessing healthcare services at a late stage when the conditions get complicated and expensive to manage."

Ms Akbar said diabetics not seeking professional medical care in the early stages of the disease resulted in poorer health outcomes, which resulted in higher rate of amputations, foot sepsis and premature deaths.

She said it was important for Fijians to take ownership of their health.

"The doctors can only advise you on what needs to be done, but when it comes to making the real change to prevent NCDs, it's about the choices you and I make," Ms Akbar said.

"I appeal to every individual and their families to make that change today for yourself and those you truly care for. Choose to live a healthier and happier life," she said.








