PM tours North

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama begins his tour of the Northern Division today.

His week-long visit will include opening of new classrooms, school facilities, solar systems, handing over of fibreglass boats and other projects.

A Bua chief believes that the opening of new school facilities will enhance the academic performance of rural students.

In thanking Government for the new classrooms and teachers' quarters, Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said a conducive learning environment was imperative for children.

For these projects at Ratu Luke Primary School and Immaculate Conception College in Bua, Ratu Orisi said their children and teachers deserved good facilities.

The Government has also set aside $50,000 for the roadshow that Mr Bainimarama will open in Saqani tomorrow.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said this budget would cater for transportation costs for villagers travelling to the roadshow venue.

"But everyone else is invited to this roadshow because all government services will be provided," Mr Vocea said.

"We will also provide carriers and buses to transport villagers to the roadshow and take them back home.

"I am encouraging villagers to come and make use of these services especially when their villages are far from town."

Mr Vocea said the purpose of the roadshow was to take services closer to the rural dwellers.

"We do know that these areas are far from town so we are providing free transport services to the villagers so they can make use of government services."