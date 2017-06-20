Fiji Time: 5:16 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

PM tours North

Serafina Silaitoga
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama begins his tour of the Northern Division today.

His week-long visit will include opening of new classrooms, school facilities, solar systems, handing over of fibreglass boats and other projects.

A Bua chief believes that the opening of new school facilities will enhance the academic performance of rural students.

In thanking Government for the new classrooms and teachers' quarters, Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said a conducive learning environment was imperative for children.

For these projects at Ratu Luke Primary School and Immaculate Conception College in Bua, Ratu Orisi said their children and teachers deserved good facilities.

The Government has also set aside $50,000 for the roadshow that Mr Bainimarama will open in Saqani tomorrow.

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said this budget would cater for transportation costs for villagers travelling to the roadshow venue.

"But everyone else is invited to this roadshow because all government services will be provided," Mr Vocea said.

"We will also provide carriers and buses to transport villagers to the roadshow and take them back home.

"I am encouraging villagers to come and make use of these services especially when their villages are far from town."

Mr Vocea said the purpose of the roadshow was to take services closer to the rural dwellers.

"We do know that these areas are far from town so we are providing free transport services to the villagers so they can make use of government services."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)