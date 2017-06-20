Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Elections office registers 8493 new voters

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office has registered 8493 new voters so far.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said this figure would not be final until the office conducts its adjudication and data cleaning process at the end of the nationwide voter registration drive.

Mr Saneem said the Western Division had the highest number of new voters with 3355, the Central Division 2980, the Northern Division 1828 and the Eastern Division 330.

"The Fijian Elections Office continues to urge voters to visit any of our registration centres around the country to make the most of this opportunity to verify and confirm or update their details in the National Register of Voters," he said.

"Verification includes checking their polling venue for the 2018 General Election.

"This will ensure that voters know where they are voting."

Fijians wishing to register for the upcoming general election can also visit the FEO website www.feo.org.fj.








