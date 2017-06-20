Osborne vies for a spot

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Patrick Osborne at Albert Park yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Highlanders Super Rugby and Flying Fijians winger Patrick Osborne hopes to play against Scotland, the fourth ranked rugby team in the world, on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The former Queen Victoria School flyer arrived into the country last week after helping the Highlanders in their 23-22 win over the British Lions.

He played alongside Fijian-born current All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo.

Osborne will be vying for a wingers' spot along with "The Bus" Josua Tuisova, Timoci Nagusa, Benito Masilevu, Vereniki Goneva and John Stewart.

He has played 42 games for Canterbury in the New Zealand Provincial Cup and 54 games in Super Rugby for Waikato Chiefs, Canterbury Crusaders and Otago Highlanders.

Fiji is currently ranked 10th while Scotland has moved two places up to fourth place after defeating the Wallabies 24-19 in Australia last weekend.