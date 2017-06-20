Fiji Time: 5:15 PM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Osborne vies for a spot

Peni Komaisavai
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Highlanders Super Rugby and Flying Fijians winger Patrick Osborne hopes to play against Scotland, the fourth ranked rugby team in the world, on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The former Queen Victoria School flyer arrived into the country last week after helping the Highlanders in their 23-22 win over the British Lions.

He played alongside Fijian-born current All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo.

Osborne will be vying for a wingers' spot along with "The Bus" Josua Tuisova, Timoci Nagusa, Benito Masilevu, Vereniki Goneva and John Stewart.

He has played 42 games for Canterbury in the New Zealand Provincial Cup and 54 games in Super Rugby for Waikato Chiefs, Canterbury Crusaders and Otago Highlanders.

Fiji is currently ranked 10th while Scotland has moved two places up to fourth place after defeating the Wallabies 24-19 in Australia last weekend.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64850.6295
JPY 55.322452.3224
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43980.4278
NZD 0.68510.6521
AUD 0.64880.6238
USD 0.49250.4755

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio host cleared of rape
  2. No terror link
  3. Osborne vies for a spot
  4. Villagers: Ban unfair
  5. Murder accused appears in court
  6. Actions deplorable, says Sharma
  7. Haryana delegation wants to assist Fiji's agriculture sector
  8. Scotland ready for Suva heat
  9. PM tours North
  10. $12m fast food investment

Top Stories this Week

  1. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  2. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  3. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  4. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  5. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)
  8. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  9. For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot Saturday (17 Jun)
  10. Electricity bills worry customers Monday (19 Jun)