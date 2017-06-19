India donates $2.02m for COP23 presidency

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Frank Bainimarama receives a cheque from Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:40PM THE Indian Government today handed over a cheque of $2.02million in support of Fiji's Presidency of the United Nations ongoing climate negotiations, COP 23.

Prime Minister and Incoming COP23 President Frank Bainimarama thanked the Indian Government for the assistance while receiving the cheque from the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal.

He said the assistance would go directly towards Fiji's extensive preparations for COP23, to be held in Bonn, Germany in November.

"We are deeply grateful for this support from the Indian Government as Fiji looks to defend the multilateral consensus achieved under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to reduce carbon emissions. COP23 is shaping up to be one of the most important COPs yet, given the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. And we are very glad to see the global community be galvanised into action in support of the Fijian Presidency," Mr Bainimarama said.

Mr Sapkal said India stood in solidarity with Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries to highlight the effects of climate change on vulnerable