Update: 5:54PM THE Ministry of Agriculture is organizing the 2017 Central Agriculture Show at the divisional level to allow farmers in rural areas to participate in the show which begins this week from June 21 -23, 2017 at Syria Park in Nausori.

The theme for this year's show 'Climate Smart Agriculture for Fiji' aims to promote the pillars of climate smart agriculture which includes sustainability, mitigation, resilience and adaptation.

Displays at the Central Agriculture Show include the Extension, Animal Health and Production and Research Divisions of the ministry including other ministries and stakeholders.

Students from selected schools in the Central Division will be participating in oratory contests on the first day of the show while farmer awards will be held on the second day.

Demonstrations of live animals, crops and management practices will also be on display.