Climate champion in Australia

Update: 5:51PM A VISIT by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu this week is an opportunity to create awareness and pursue support for mitigation and adaptive actions in response to climate change.

Mr Seruiratu who is also Fiji's COP 23 High-Level Climate Champion will be visiting Australia from June 19-24, 2017 to discuss agriculture, disaster and climate change related issues with his Australian counterparts.

Minister Seruiratu will commence his visit with a roundtable meeting in Canberra to discuss issues on agriculture.

In this meeting, he will meet officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR), Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Australian National University.

Following discussions on disaster management, Minister Seruiratu will tour the DFAT Crisis Centre, Attorney-General?s Department, Emergency Management Australia, Geoscience Australia and the Bureau of Meteorology.

Mr Seruiratu will also meet with Australian Member of Parliament (MP), Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment and Senator for South Australia, the Anne Ruston, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources at the Parliament House in Canberra.