FEO teams to be deployed to business houses

WITH the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive entering its final 10 days, the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) wants to ensure that voters who haven't been able to access services during working hours are not left out.
The FEO will
now be sending Voter Registration teams to business houses with a large number
of staff in all major urban locations.
Supervisor of Elections Mr Mohammed
Saneem is calling on employers to exercise their corporate social
responsibility and allow their employees to register or update their voter
information during this national exercise.
Business
houses can contact Operations Coordinator Litia Sema on 9002290 or
litia.sema@feo.org.fj to make arrangements for the FEO mobile registration team
to visit their premises.
Fijians who
will be registering for the first time will need to have a valid Fiji passport;
or a birth certificate and with a valid photo ID including:
- Drivers
license
- FNPF/FRCA
joint ID card
- Student ID
card
- Social
welfare Card
The
Nationwide Voter Registration Drive ends on July 1, 2017.