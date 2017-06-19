FEO teams to be deployed to business houses

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:43PM WITH the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive entering its final 10 days, the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) wants to ensure that voters who haven't been able to access services during working hours are not left out.

The FEO will now be sending Voter Registration teams to business houses with a large number of staff in all major urban locations.

Supervisor of Elections Mr Mohammed Saneem is calling on employers to exercise their corporate social responsibility and allow their employees to register or update their voter information during this national exercise.

Business houses can contact Operations Coordinator Litia Sema on 9002290 or litia.sema@feo.org.fj to make arrangements for the FEO mobile registration team to visit their premises.

Fijians who will be registering for the first time will need to have a valid Fiji passport; or a birth certificate and with a valid photo ID including:

- Drivers license

- FNPF/FRCA joint ID card

- Student ID card

- Social welfare Card

The Nationwide Voter Registration Drive ends on July 1, 2017.