/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Commissioner of Police (fourth from left) Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho and Course Facilitator ODPP Principal Legal Officer Seini Puamau (fifth from left) with the Advanced Prosecution Course Participants. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:29PM THE work of a prosecutor requires commitment, dedication, loyalty and commitment beyond the 8am to 4pm, 5 day a week schedule.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this while opening the 3rd Annual National Prosecution Course this morning at the Fiji Police Training Academy, Nasova, Suva.

The Advanced National Prosecution Course is an intensive course facilitated by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which runs from June 19, 2017 to July 28, 2017 each year.

The course is open to all prosecution agencies and authorities in Fiji.

The course is a follow up to the Basic Prosecution Course which was launched earlier this year.

The six-week course is a combination of theory and practical exercises designed to further hone prosecutors trial preparation skills and advocacy at the bar table.

There are 24 officers from the Fiji Police Summary Prosecutions Division and 17 law enforcement agents from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, the Ministry of Labour, the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority, the Fiji Commerce Commission, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the Lami and Nausori Town Councils.

Principal Legal Officers Seini Puamau and Yogesh Prasad are convening the course on behalf of the ODPP and they will be assisted by State Counsel from the ODPP throughout the six week course.