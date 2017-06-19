Advanced prosecution course

Update: 5:29PM THE work of a prosecutor requires commitment, dedication, loyalty and commitment beyond the 8am to 4pm, 5 day a week schedule.
Commissioner
of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this while opening the
3rd Annual National Prosecution Course this morning at the Fiji Police Training
Academy, Nasova, Suva.
The Advanced National
Prosecution Course is an intensive course facilitated by the Office of the
Director of Public Prosecutions which runs from June 19, 2017 to July 28, 2017
each year.
The course is open to
all prosecution agencies and authorities in Fiji.
The course
is a follow up to the Basic Prosecution Course which was launched earlier this
year.
The six-week
course is a combination of theory and practical exercises designed to further
hone prosecutors trial preparation skills and advocacy at the bar table.
There are 24
officers from the Fiji Police Summary Prosecutions Division and 17 law
enforcement agents from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry,
the Ministry of Labour, the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), the Fiji Revenue
and Customs Authority, the Fiji Commerce Commission, the Fiji Independent
Commission against Corruption and the Lami and Nausori Town Councils.
Principal
Legal Officers Seini Puamau and Yogesh Prasad are convening the course on
behalf of the ODPP and they will be assisted by State Counsel from the ODPP
throughout the six week course.