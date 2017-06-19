Fiji Time: 12:09 AM on Tuesday 20 June

Experienced team for AFL

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 5:21PM THE countdown for the International cup 2017 has begun with the AFL naming their men and women's team representing Fiji at the International Cup in Melbourne, Australia in August.

Head coach Simon Highfield has high expectations for the group.

"We're very excited with the teams that we've selected among the boys we have a lot of experience with majority having already represented Fiji," Highfield said.

He said having season players like Jiuta Vateitei and Alipate Navuso around the team will be better in utilising their skills.

"I am more excited to see more of our young boys involved who are playing for the first time, guys like Nimilote Tuiloma and Leone Maiqereqere are going to be stars of the future.

"They are required to undertake quite a heavy load training session and we will be expecting commitments from the players and we have six weeks until the World Cup so we really want to work hard on our players so that they are fit and understand the game before August," he said.








