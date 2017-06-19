Fiji Time: 12:09 AM on Tuesday 20 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nadi water disruption

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 19, 2017

Update: 5:18PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Nadi are advised of water disruptions in their area until 5pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised that the interruption in supply is a result of replacement works at Korovuto Primary School.

The areas affected include Korovuto Primary, Korovuto College, Kajaal carwash, Korovuto area along Kings Highway, Sonaisali, Relax FijiBayview and CoveDouble Tree Resort.

Customers in this area are advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary period.

Water supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64960.6306
JPY 55.139452.1394
GBP 0.38380.3758
EUR 0.43850.4265
NZD 0.68460.6516
AUD 0.64850.6235
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 19th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Electricity bills worry customers
  2. Villagers raise funds for store
  3. Poll backed
  4. Radio announcer acquitted of rape
  5. Scotland wary of Fiji
  6. Frustrated truck drivers
  7. Landlord jailed for raping tenant
  8. Spotlight on honey quality
  9. Rewa rules
  10. Curry rates Fiji

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. We were in love, rape accused tells High Court during trial Friday (16 Jun)
  3. Woman finds scorpion, BAF confirms sighting Thursday (15 Jun)
  4. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa Tuesday (13 Jun)
  5. Driver in court over death Friday (16 Jun)
  6. Band releases tribute to Radradra Sunday (18 Jun)
  7. Woman believed she was redeemed Friday (16 Jun)
  8. McKee rates Vatubua Tuesday (13 Jun)
  9. St John crushes Davuilevu Friday (16 Jun)
  10. Youths earn $76,000 from grog harvest Sunday (18 Jun)