Nadi water disruption

Update: 5:18PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Nadi are advised of water disruptions in their area until 5pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised that the interruption in supply is a result of replacement works at Korovuto Primary School.

The areas affected include Korovuto Primary, Korovuto College, Kajaal carwash, Korovuto area along Kings Highway, Sonaisali, Relax FijiBayview and CoveDouble Tree Resort.

Customers in this area are advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary period.

Water supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.