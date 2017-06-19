Nadi water disruption

Update: 5:18PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Nadi are advised of water disruptions in their area until 5pm today.
The
Water Authority of Fiji has advised that the interruption in supply is a result
of replacement works at Korovuto Primary School.
The areas affected include
Korovuto Primary, Korovuto College, Kajaal carwash, Korovuto area along Kings
Highway, Sonaisali, Relax FijiBayview and CoveDouble Tree Resort.
Customers in this area are
advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary
period.
Water supply is expected to be
restored at 6pm.