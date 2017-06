/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Housing Authority of Fiji board director Umarji Musa (left), welcomes the new chief executive officer Dr Punit Sethi earlier today. Picture: FILIPE NAIGULEVU

Update: 4:50PM DR Punit Sethi has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Housing Authority of Fiji.

The new appointment was announced today by the Authority's board director Umarji Musa.

Dr Sethi, who is from India, is a civil engineer by profession and brings in a strong-techno commercial background.

He will serve for a term of three-years and would be subject to renewal as per the advice of the line minister.